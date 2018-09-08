Businesses praise workers for ignoring the call to rest and reflect

Christopher Alcazar, president of the TT Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) and CEO of VEMCO. PHOTO COURTESY TTMA

Business chambers are commending workers for ignoring the labour movement’s call to stay away from work to “rest and reflect” as most employers reported absenteeism rates no different from any regular Friday.

The Energy Chamber, The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the TT Manufacturers Association and the American Chamber of Commerce issued a joint statement today, complimenting and thanking the workers of TT for “ignoring the irresponsible calls for a national strike and for their continued diligence and hard-work.”

Ninety per cent of member businesses reported normal absenteeism rates, with seven per cent even reporting a lower than normal rate for a Friday in September. This pattern was similar across sectors and for both unionised and non-unionised companies, as well as for private and public enterprises the release said. Absenteeism rates for companies reporting no impact were under one percent, while those reporting a minor impact, reported four per cent absenteeism.

In a separate statement, TTMA president Christopher Alcazar said “workers have shown maturity and discipline and must be commended for their efforts.” “Their commitment to productivity and the greater good of moving the economy forward in our challenging environment is indicative that they are prepared to work together to move TT along a sustainable path of economic growth.”

The Employers Consultative Association (ECA) also praised workers for their “patriotism.”

“Based on reports, many public offices reported near normal staff turnout by public servants who showed up to fulfil their duties and serve the needs of the people,” the ECA said, adding that 98 per cent of ECA members indicated that their staff complement was not affected by the call to rest and reflect, with no need for activation of contingency plans.

The ECA was “disheartened” by the response of teachers, though, citing reports of a 50 per cent turnout from the Ministry of Education. “We can only hope that those entrusted with the education of our next generation will appreciate the importance of this responsibility and the relative impact that such actions can have,” the ECA said.