Amalgamated boss: Education is key

Amalgamated Security Services Ltd chairman Dr Michael Aboud during his address at the Amalgamated Security Grant Distribution of the Anthony Joseph Foundation in Chaguanas. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Amalgamated Security Services Ltd chairman Dr Michael Aboud has offered two pieces of advice to the children of employees who were successful in the 2018 SEA examinations–continue their education and listen to the advice of their parents.

“A small piece of advice that I can give at this time would be everything that you want to do in your life, in terms of your successes, education is a very important component, something that you need to make sure that you have so that your dream careers and what you seek for yourself in the future can materialise," he said at a ceremony today. He spoke at the Amalgamated Security Grant Distribution of the Anthony Joseph Foundation in Chaguanas.

The education is foundation of this and continue to listen to the advice that your parents have to give. They know best, children always feel they know but you must not fail to listen to the guidance of your parents.”