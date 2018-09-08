Alexander funeral on Thursday

Andre Alexander

The funeral service for late senior photojournalist Andre Alexander takes place at 11 am on Thursday at the Mt D’Or Seventh-Day Adventist Church, First San Juan, Champs Fleurs.

He will then be cremated at 5 pm at Belgrove’s Crematorium, 10, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua.

Alexander, 63, died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, on Wednesday, after a battle with cancer.

He enjoyed an outstanding career in the media that spanned more than four decades and will be remembered particularly for his work in the social and diplomatic spheres.