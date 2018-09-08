3 gunned down in La Canoa

A man looks on as police investigates a triple murder, La Canoa, Santa Cruz. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE 08-09-2019

THE son of a police officer is one of three people killed today after gunmen opened fire at a group at Kingston Avenue in La Canoa, Santa Cruz this morning.

Those killed have been identified as Francois Hall, 19, the police man's son, Ian Garcia, 45, and the third identified only as "Darko". A fourth man identified as Jamal Bonne is warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope in a serious condition.

Police said the shooting took place around 10.45 am and both "Darko" and Hall died on the scene while Garcia and Bonne were taken to hospital. Garcia died while being treated. Residents said they have no idea what took place only that Hall "was a good one" and not known to be involved in criminal activity.

In an unrelated killing, a 31-year-old Cumuto man was murdered at his home by four intruders. According to reports, around 4 am on Saturday, David King was in his backyard when he was approached by the four men armed with guns and cutlass. The men shot and chopped King. A motive for his killing is yet to be determined.