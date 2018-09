2 gunned down in La Canoa

File photo

Two men are dead and two others wounded after gunmen opened fire in La Canoa, lower Santa Cruz earlier today. Two men died on the spot while the others were taken to hospital for emergency treatment. All four men remain unidentified. Snr Supt Surendra Sagramsingh, head of the North Eastern Division, is on the scene. Newsday will provide updates as the story develops.