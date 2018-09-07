Veteran Footballers to meet on Sunday

President of the Veterans Footballers Federation of TT (VFFOTT) Selby Browne, right, chats with former players and other VFFOTT members at a community celebration event in Tunapuna earlier this year.

THE Veterans Footballers Federation of TT (VFFOTT) will hold a meeting of the executive committee on Sunday at the Barataria Sports Complex at 10.30am.

The executive committee will review the schedule for the VFFOTT 10th anniversary community celebrations.

At the last VFFOTT meeting in May, the decision was taken to launch their 10th anniversary community celebrations to facilitate footballers and friends coming together to exchange memories. VFFOTT held their first community celebration for past footballers at the Auzonville Park, Auzonville Road, Tunapuna in July, with members meeting and spending time with past footballers and friends of Tunapuna and environs.

“It was a well-attended, wonderful day of enjoyment, fun and camaraderie, reminiscing the glorious days,” a VFFOTT press release stated.