UWI students in court for drugs

THREE University of the West Indies (UWI) students allegedly found with 150 grammes of marijuana in a car at Palmiste Park, San Fernando appeared in court yesterday.

Josh Bahadur, 22, Jerome Gosine, 26, and Kyle Solomon, 19, were taken before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. They pleaded not guilty to the charge laid by PC Phagoo.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said the students did not have any previous convictions.

Attorney Dane Halls, who represented the trio, said his clients were UWI students. Bahadur, of Penal, is a final-year student doing human nutrition.

Gosine, of Palmiste, the attorney said, is studying business marketing and Solomon culinary arts.

The students, he said, were on vacation and expected to return to school on Monday.

The magistrate commented on the number of university students appearing before her on drug charges. Two other students of the University of TT had appeared on drug charges.

“It is not on the curriculum?’ she asked the attorney, who replied, “No, but it tells you something.”

Bahadur, Gosine and Solomon were each granted $15,000 own bail.

The case was adjourned to October 2.