Union tells health workers: Come out to work today Nation’s sick cannot be pawns

THE NATIONAL Health Workers Union (NHWU) has called on the country’s civic-minded and responsible health workers to attend work at the hospitals and health care facilities today, and not heed the unions’ call for a day of rest and reflection.

“We may be aggrieved, we may be under-appreciated by the government and we may even be forgotten after September 7 when the dust clears, but we will not have abandoned our nation’s sick children, the elderly and those most in need of our loyalty and commitment.”

In a release NHWU said although the union empathised with comrades in the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union and recognise the uncertainty that faces those employed at Petrotrin, “the NHWU cannot consciously endorse or subscribe to the notion that our nation’s sick and vulnerable should be held to ransom, or used as cheap pawns in any industrial dispute between government and employees. We believe it is our civic duty, and indeed our indispensable obligation, to put the needs of our natio n’s sick and downtrodden before that of our own work-related issues.

“We invite the Honourable Minister of Health (Terrence Deyalsingh) to reflect on the government’s continuing failure to provide job security to health workers by not making them permanent.”

NHWU said the vast majority of health workers rely on yearly contract renewals from as far back as over a decade ago and as a result are unable to obtain access to a proper mortgage, are denied visa applications, are denied substantial loans, are denied pensions and many other facilities which permanent workers enjoy. The union also called on Deyalsingh to reflect upon the steely determination and commitment of health workers when they stood their ground during the recent 7.3 magnitude earthquake and put the patients first, without a directive from management to do so.

“It should be noted that at the material time, not one single regional health authority had in place a proper evacuation or disaster plan to safeguard workers. Yet, health workers persevered and quietly put their shoulders to the wheel when our nation most needed it.”