TT economyhopping along

THE EDITOR: The economy is obviously now hopping around on one leg. I noticed the Prime Minister talking about how better off we are now than three years ago when the politicians told us how well we were doing.

A missing point in the PM’s statement was the non-mention of oil – only about other people’s gas field and our supply from that field. Wake up you dozy PNM supporters. The nation is on its last legs, hopping along with the dwindling economy.

GA MARQUES via e-mail