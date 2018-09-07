They come out to ‘mash up the place

THE EDITOR: A few weeks ago I hiked with the Field Naturalists’ Club to the Sobo waterfall in Brasso Seco. It was a pleasant field trip starting on the agricultural road accessing several properties far into the valley.

This is an unsurfaced road that is strengthened in trouble spots with stones placed along the way to make it passable in wet weather.

Taking a footpath branching to the right we found the falls just before the rain started, so bathing did not involve getting more wet.

Returning to the road, we walked to the point where the stream crosses and several waterfalls lie within a short distance.

Here we noticed three 4-wheel drive pickups complete with coolers and non-hiker passengers, with one pickup parked in the stream at a crazy angle. There they stayed enjoying “something cold.”

However, while returning along this road we encountered several other pickups and some strange all-terrain, off-road vehicles, all packed with people and heading for the waterfalls. We counted about 20 of these vehicles, some equipped with winches for towing out any that got stuck.

It took a while for this convoy to pass, and sporadically others arrived as we continued to walk out. When we arrived at our cars we found one had been damaged by one of the convoy.

All good clean fun I suppose?

But what about the farmers who live in this isolation and attempt to keep the road passable by laboriously placing stones in the muddy passages? Do they really appreciate this destructive invasion by a crowd of “off-roaders?”

Who will repair the damage when they leave after they have had fun wrecking the place, pulling each other out of the mud with their winches, while they disturb the serene forest environment with their vehicular invasion?

Much as I hate endless regulation of our freedoms, it would seem that some is needed here to counter our population’s desire to “mash up de place” for their personal pleasure.

When you think about it, there are so many manifestations of this desire to disrupt and destroy that it would appear that we need lots of regulation (plus enforcement) to counter this instinctive destruction.

How about those hooligans who arrive at the beach and proceed to blast everybody with loud “music?”

Why should J’Ouvert celebrations allow (even washable) paint to stain everybody’s walls? What about no paint? Why “J’Ouvert in July?”

What about loud music blasting from a passing car with a moronic hearing-damaged driver and disappearing before the police can be called?

What about the Government destroying the Cumuto forest with an entirely unnecessary road to the same traffic jam in Sangre Grande, thus allowing the inevitable crowd of squatters to invade the Aripo Savannas and forest reserve to the south, due to lack of enforcement? Or destroying our legacy agricultural acreage to build HDC houses in an already overcrowded zone?

Who planned that destruction of Maracas? Why are fetes after midnight allowed in populated areas with a “dispensation” to exceed noise limits?

Some of us are a strangely destructive force that gets their pleasure from “mashing up de place” and stealing from the rest of us the pleasures of the environment and nostalgic yearnings for more tranquil and orderly times.

REG POTTER, Glencoe