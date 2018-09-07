Slow sales for vendors on ‘rest and reflection’ day

CAPITALISING: Shoops, a restaurant on Queen Street, had a special for the union's day of rest and reflection.

AS a number of workers heeded the union's call to stay home today for "rest and reflection" some Port of Spain fruit and vegetable vendors complained of slow sales.

"Very slow. Because I live in Arouca and some of the schools on my side like is a go-slow. Hardly any children," one vendor told Newsday on Friday.

A female vendor said that things were "real slow" for everyone.

"You see how many goods on the table?"

A male vendor said sales had been slow all week and there was no difference today.

"It just dead as usual."

Matthew Pascall, owner of restaurant Shoops on Queen Street, had a "rest and reflect" special on his menu board.

"I have definitely seen a change. Less traffic on the road. But people still coming out for their lunch."