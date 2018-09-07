N Touch
Friday 7 September 2018
follow us
News

Slow sales for vendors on ‘rest and reflection’ day

CAPITALISING: Shoops, a restaurant on Queen Street, had a special for the union's day of rest and reflection.

AS a number of workers heeded the union's call to stay home today for "rest and reflection" some Port of Spain fruit and vegetable vendors complained of slow sales.

"Very slow. Because I live in Arouca and some of the schools on my side like is a go-slow. Hardly any children," one vendor told Newsday on Friday.

A female vendor said that things were "real slow" for everyone.

Business as usual for market vendors on Charlotte Street. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

"You see how many goods on the table?"

A male vendor said sales had been slow all week and there was no difference today.

"It just dead as usual."

Matthew Pascall, owner of restaurant Shoops on Queen Street, had a "rest and reflect" special on his menu board.

"I have definitely seen a change. Less traffic on the road. But people still coming out for their lunch."

 

Comments

Reply to "Slow sales for vendors on ‘rest and reflection’ day"

News