Slow sales for vendors on ‘rest and reflection’ day
AS a number of workers heeded the union's call to stay home today for "rest and reflection" some Port of Spain fruit and vegetable vendors complained of slow sales.
"Very slow. Because I live in Arouca and some of the schools on my side like is a go-slow. Hardly any children," one vendor told Newsday on Friday.
A female vendor said that things were "real slow" for everyone.
"You see how many goods on the table?"
A male vendor said sales had been slow all week and there was no difference today.
"It just dead as usual."
Matthew Pascall, owner of restaurant Shoops on Queen Street, had a "rest and reflect" special on his menu board.
"I have definitely seen a change. Less traffic on the road. But people still coming out for their lunch."
