Sensational Coolbago Jazz CooBago a new expression of music

The cover of the new compact disc

GARY CARDINEZ

COOLBAGO Jazz put on by John Arnold and the Kariwak Players was anything but cool. The aggregation on stage appeared cool but the music was graceful yet sensational. Everything fell into place with a very good mix by the engineer.

The musicians on stage were John Arnold (keys and bass); Kenneth Clarke (percussion), Frederick Lincoln (pan), Sheron Katz Daniel (guitar), Sabestian Lober (drums) and special guest Tony Paul (saxophone) with vocals by Aniqua Grannum, Judy Balfour and Lynette Louis. The three vocalists each had their own unique style which gave variety to the very small but appreciative audience at Kaiso Blues Cafe at Wrightson Road last Friday evening.

The Kariwak Players provided great music for the singers, it was amazing to see and hear Aniqua Grannum (a great voice) moved from Jill Scott’s A Long Walk to Tom Jones’s 1964 hit It’s Not Unusual, or from Sting’s Shape of My Heart to Bart Howard’s 1954 classic Fly Me to the Moon. Arnold admitted to the audience he did not know how such a young person got hooked on these old classics. When asked about her choice of songs, 24-year-old Grannum said her mother was always singing these classics and she took a liking to them.

Balfour nailed a tribute to Aretha Franklin with her rendition of Natural Woman, she also excelled with You Don’t Know Me, This Will Be and a jazz version of Patrice Robert’s A Little Wine which had members of the audience on the edge of their seats.

Louis also had an interesting song election with Smooth Operator, Unforgettable, Feel Like Making Love, Explainer’s Lorraine, John Arnold’s You Will Never Know and Allison Hind’s Roll It Gal.

Throughout the evening guest artist Paul was featured as a solo artiste as well as a part of the aggregation.

His solo pieces included Grover Washington’s Mr Magic, Ralph MacDonald’s Just the Two of Us and Lord Kitchener’s Old Lady Walk a Mile and a Half.

The three vocalist performed At Last to end the show.

Arnold used the event to also launch his latest Compact Disc CooBago jazz–While I am Here. The CD contains nine original songs composed by Arnold and recorded with various other artistes.

The songs include What Time Is It with Arnold and X-A-Vier, Traffic with a saxophone solo by Francis Prime, Shimere Cool featuring a pan solo by Frederick Lincoln, Mololo, Coolbago, Moody Me among others.

Arnold said CooBago Jazz is a new expression of music which showcases the various influences that have impacted on him in the space, the God-given real estate called Tobago.