School maxis demand $1 million owed No protest on the road ahead but…

Cloyd Williams, president of the Tobago Maxi-Taxi Drivers and Owners Association.

FORTY-EIGHT secondary and primary school maxi taxi drivers are calling for the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy to intervene and address issues of non-payment for two months which has seen money owed to them reach $1 million.

On Monday, the maxi taxi drivers complained about money owed for the months of June and July and expressed their frustration at the length of time it takes to receive their payments.

Head of the Tobago National Maxi Taxi Owners and Drivers Association, Cloyd Williams, said on Monday afternoon the drivers have no plans to engage in another protest action but are calling on the Chief Secretary and Secretary for the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy Kelvin Charles for answers.

“The Division of Education told us Public Transportation Service Cooperation (PTSC) collected the cheques since last week, it’s more than a week now and we haven’t received any money so we are wondering what went on. However, we were told we would be paid sometime during this week but we have to play the waiting game.”

He told Newsday Tobago, “the promise is that we will get pay, but the last time we met with the Chief Secretary he said we would look into the old contractual arrangement between PTSC and education.”

For the months of June and July, the drivers are owed over $500,000 per month. “One maxi might be owed $15,000 per month and another maxi taxi $18,000 and we have 48 maxi taxis, some getting more and others. The monthly payout is over $500,000, so we were told by PTSC,” Williams said.

He said the contractual agreement was originally between the PTSC and the House of Assembly (THA), then maxi taxi drivers were hired by PTSC. Drivers are now paid directly by PTSC and not the division.

A meeting between officials at the division is scheduled for next week and Williams said he will make a number of proposals to address the issue. Until then, drivers said they will continues to operate. “I will recommend that our vouchers at the end of the month will go directly to education, they do the signings and pay us. When we make up our monthly payslip, it goes to PTSC who does their accounting before it is transferred to Trinidad where another set of accounting is done before it returns to Tobago. We are working in Tobago, why must it go to Trinidad? Let’s deal with Tobago matters here. PTSC should do the physical work with supervision and other checking, but allow the Division (of Education) to receive the vouchers to dispatch the cheques directly to PTSC Tobago... (erasing) the dealing Trinidad has.”

In March this year, the drivers made a decision to park their vehicles along the Claude Noel Highway in protest of non-payment for a number of months. Forty-five maxi taxis ceased all operations, leaving school children around the island stranded with no other option than to utilize the services of the PTSC or private taxi transportation to get to schools. Williams told the media during the protest in March each driver was owed approximately $39, 000 for three months.

The drivers operate in the Crown Point, Bethel, L’ Anse Fourmi, Castara, Roxborough and Charlottesville areas.