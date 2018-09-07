San Fernando woman goes missing

MISSING: Natalie Pollonais

A San Fernando woman who was last seen leaving the C3 Centre mall at Corinth yesterday morning has gone missing, and worried relatives took to social media seeking the public’s help in locating her.

According to police reports, Natalie Pollonais, 47, of Palmiste, San Fernando, left home yesterday morning driving a white BMW car registration number PDS 8716 to go to the gym at C3 mall. Around 11.30 am she called a friend to say she was leaving the mall and coming to visit but never arrived.

When calls to her cellphone went unanswered, worried relatives went to the San Fernando CID yesterday evening to make a report. A group of relatives and friends who were gathered outside the police station declined comment when approached by Newsday.

Up to last evening police were interviewing relatives.