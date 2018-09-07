Registrar General's Department has new PoS office

The Registrar General’s Department has completed the relocation of its Port of Spain office from South Quay to the Richmond Street side of Government Campus Plaza.

All services, with the exception of manual searching of the records, have resumed at the new location.

Specifically, the department's new offices are in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA) Tower – corner of London and Richmond Streets.

Announcing this on Friday, the department said public entrance to the building is to the front of the building, right of the Government Plaza Auditorium.

Service hours are 8 am to 4.15 pm from Monday to Thursday and 8 am to 4 pm on Fridays, with cashiers closing at 3 pm daily.

The department advised there is no numbering system to enter the building, as it aims to provide a customer-friendly service experience and environment.

"We therefore discourage users from arriving before the opening time of service, as the AGLA does not provide internal or external accommodation outside the hours of service. In addition, we would like to ensure the safety and security of all users whilst on AGLA premises."

A "government agency dress-code is in full effect" at this new location. The department therefore advised, "Visitors shall dress in attire that is not offensive to others nor displays inappropriate or obscene messages or pictures that may contain signs or symbols of gangs or groups that are a threat to security."

Visitor parking is at the nearby Parkade – via the Edward Street entrance – because there is "absolutely no parking" at the front nor the Richmond Street side of the AGLA Tower without security approval.

The department also said people could access its services online.