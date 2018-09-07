Pollonais car found

HOURS after worried family members took to social media reporting Natalie Pollonais missing, police found her BMW abandoned in Union Hall, San Fernando.

Pollonais, 47 was last heard from around 11.30 am on Thursday, when she told a friend she was coming to visit.

The friend raised an alarm when Pollonais did not show up and calls to her cellphone went to voicemail. A report was made to the San Fernando CID yesterday evening.

Around 10.30 last night, her car registration PDS 8716 was found abandoned in Cyprus Hills, Union Hall. Police say the car is being processed for fingerprints and any other evidence that could lead them to find Pollonais.

Asked whether any ransom had been demanded for Pollonais, a senior police officer said that information could not be released, but they are doing all they can to locate Pollonais.

Pollonais’ car was found in almost the same place as the car belonging to Carolyn Katwaroo, who disappeared three years ago.

Katwaroo, who also lived in Palmiste, went missing on September 11, 2015 and her white Mercedes Benz was found abandoned hours later in Cyprus Hills. Katwaroo has never been found.

When Newsday asked whether police were looking into a link between both disappearances, the senior officer said investigators are taking a "holistic" approach to Pollonais’ case.