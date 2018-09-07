Police say no arrests yet in S F’do woman’s disappearance

ALTHOUGH Natalie Pollonais’ car has been found, police have not arrested anyone in relation to the Palmiste woman’s disappearance.

In an interview with Newsday a short while ago, a senior investigator said police are doing all they can to find the 47-year-old Pollonais.

The investigator said there have been a lot of rumours circulating about her disappearance.

“We have not detained anyone and I do not know where that information would have originated, but it is not true,” the investigator said.

Pollonais was last seen leaving the C3 mall in San Fernando around 11.30 am on Thursday. She had gone to a gym at the mall and was said to be leaving to visit a friend.

When she did not show up, the friend raised an alarm and a report was made to San Fernando CID yesterday evening. Around 10.30 last night, her white BMW (PDS 8716) was found abandoned at Cypress Hills, Union Hall, San Fernando with fake registration plates screwed on over the original plates.

It was taken to the police administration building in San Fernando and, after being dusted for fingerprints, it was moved to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit.

Newsday was told that management at the C3 mall has released CCTV footage which shows Pollonais leaving the mall in her car around 11.30 am.

The investigator said, “There are also rumours that she was snatched by someone at the mall and forced into a panel van. Tthat is not true. The CCTV footage puts her driving off the mall compound like normal.”

Newsday visited the Pollonais’ home in Palmiste earlier today, but relatives said they had no comment.