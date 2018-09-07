Police, fire services: perfect attendance

File Photo: Fire officers inspect a door which seem to be of some interest following a fire that gutted two dwelling structures along Rushworth street San Fernando months ago. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Despite calls for a national shutdown, senior police in various branches across TT reported full attendance by their subordinates during yesterday's day of rest and reflection.

Inter Agency Task Force also officers also said there was a full complement at their El Socorro headquarters and they put their responsibilities above their personal sentiments.

One officer said, "There will be some officers who have their own personal opinions with respect to the rest and reflection, but I think for the most part we understand the responsibility that comes with being part of the essential protective services."

A member of the St Joseph CID said given the heavy police presence on the streets, he believed most criminals would be hesitant to commit crime.

Newsday also spoke to Chief Fire Officer Roosevelt Bruce, who said he was pleased with the turnout of fire officers throughout TT and that he did not need to instruct his subordinates to report for work yesterday, as he was extremely confident in their abilities.

"I didn't have to threaten any of my subordinates with disciplinary action. I was confident they would have followed their hearts and do the right thing with their duties.,, I can safely say that the attendance today is the same we've seen the day before and the day before that. Nothing has changed."