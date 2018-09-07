PM to workers: ‘Fellow citizens depending on us to show up’

"I appeal to all those who have been entrusted with the responsibility and blessing of employment to honour and respect this obligation.

"As public servants, our work is not just a means by which we earn a wage but the very foundation required for the nation’s sustainable growth and development.

"We are the stewards of the people’s business.

"I understand and accept the concerns expressed for the workers at Petrotrin who will be impacted by the company’s ongoing restructuring exercise. It is a heartening indicator that our ability to empathise with each other is active and strong.

"The Government remains committed to ensuring that all affected employees, families and communities are treated with due care, dignity and respect. These changes, while absolutely necessary, will be implemented with compassion. The restructuring process will include measures to support all stakeholders as Petrotrin transitions to profitability.