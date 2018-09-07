PM attends La Brea signing

THE Prime Minister will attend the signing of a co-operation agreement in La Brea today between the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) and China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd for the development of dry-docking facilities at La Brea.

The signing takes place at the Lake Asphalt Company of TT’s human resources building in Brighton, La Brea at 10 am. At a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s last August, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young identified the construction of the facility in La Brea as one of several economic diversification initiatives the Government was pursuing. “We are not just asking the Chinese to come and build and give us the financing,” Young said. He explained that Government is discussing significant local content in both the construction and operational phases of this project in partnership with the Chinese. The dry-docking facility was one of many initiatives discussed during Dr Rowley’s visit to China in May.