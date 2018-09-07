PM address should have come first

THE EDITOR: The pending closure of the oil refinery at Petrotrin is a real moment of pause, for all citizens of TT, as 1,700 workers will shortly be on the breadline negatively affecting their families, communities and the entire country.

They may have been promised adequate separation packages to soften the blow of finding new employment in what is sure to be an increasingly difficult labour market. So, our hearts go out to these brave men and women as they transition to new careers, in the near future.

Now, in listening to the opposition politicians’ pronouncements on this deadly serious matter, I was appalled by the suggestion of UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who said we could have kept the refinery going by negotiating a contract to refine Guyanese oil.

Surely, Persad-Bissessar is not the only person in Trinidad unaware that production from the newly discovered oil blocks in Guyana is not scheduled to come on stream until 2020, while Petrotrin’s huge debts continue to mount daily, with impossibly large repayment obligations due as early as next year.

It also serves little purpose to rehash the extremely poor decision-making and general stewardship of previous governments and Petrotrin administrations in arriving at this point of no return, but there is one important matter that one can fault the present Government and Petrotrin administration on.

That is, the detailed explanation by the Prime Minister in his address to the nation on the very relevant and vitally important reasons for the closure of the refinery should have been slowly and carefully communicated to the workers and the national community before the decision to close the refinery was announced, not after.

A truly empathetic and caring leadership would go well out of its way to soften such a drastic decision which effectively puts 1,700 families on the breadline.

In so doing, every possible scenario for keeping the refinery running should have been outlined a number of times, to clearly show the workers, OWTU and the national community that closing the refinery, while extremely painful for some in the short term, is necessary for the survival of the overall national economy.

GREGORY WIGHT, Maraval