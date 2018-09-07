Petrotrin survives union boycott calls

File photo: The Petrotrin refinery at Point-a-Pierre. The Government has announded that the 101-year-old refinery would be shut down. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Petrotrin has survived the Joint Trade Union Movement’s calls to stay home.

Despite the closure of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery being a major point of contention among the labour movement, and in particular, the Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union, the company remained largely unaffected by today’s call for a “day of rest and reflection.”

In a release today, the company said there was “mixed levels of absenteeism” across the organisation but there was no disruption to its supply, and operations continued uninterrupted.

“Reports from the company confirmed that its operations were not affected by the Labour Movement’s call for workers throughout the country to stay away from work,” Petrotrin said in a release.

The highest level of absenteeism was reported in OWTU stronghold, Trinmar, but fields continued to operate with morning tower crews and senior staff. All contractor vessels reported for work.

Tank Farms were managed and operational, and Production Fields, while not fully manned, were still fully operational. Custody Transfer, HSE, and Fire Sections were manned and operational.

“Generally, we are operating thus far with no disruptions in production. Many senior and professional staff members are at work,” a company spokesperson said.