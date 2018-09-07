Petrotrin survival with wage freeze

THE EDITOR: One can agree that an international consultant can advise that the Petrotrin refinery is not profitable if the research is done in isolation of the rest of the country.

But in the context of its earnings of US$250 million which go towards the importation of food and medicine, and raw materials for our local manufacturers, and if we have been told all the facts, one can advise that the refinery continue its operations until other investments can take up this shortfall.

US currency is already difficult to obtain and this shortfall would make the country worse off.

Borrowing money to pay off workers and to expand and increase crude production is also risky if the oil price drops to US$25 a barrel and you don’t have a refinery.

Trintopec paid off Tesoro (predecessors to Petrotrin) by asking its workers to “ban’ their belly” and tighten their belts by accepting a wage freeze for three years and a suspension of COLA.

Similar arrangements along with effective cost-cutting can see Petrotrin meet its commitment and even improve its credit rating and that of the country.

We should not panic over a $5 billion payment. For goodness sake, our yearly allocation to the National Security Ministry is more than that and we get nothing in return

RAMESH MARAJH, Palo Seco