Olatunji rocksX-Factor stage

THE EDITOR: Even though our country is still recovering from the effects of the 6.9 earthquake that left many people traumatised, a quake of a different magnitude rocked the X Factor stage in London when Olatunji Yearwood performed Bodyline on Sunday.

Ola mesmerised the X Factor judges and the audience with his unique Caribbean style, not seen before on that stage. It was a classy performance that had everyone on their feet. His two energetic dancers danced the perfect bodyline while the audience accelerated from cheers to a joyful ovation. All the judges gave him a yes and it was sweetness from the moment he stepped front stage.

I have been watching the X Factor for the past three years and have always wondered when a Trini would burst onto that stage and spread our music. Ola is surely correct in saying the X Factor is the world cup of international music.

May Olatunji impress again at the next level with an even greater stage performance and song.

GREGORY NEPTUNE via e-mail