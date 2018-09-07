Mother begs kidnappers to release her son

RADHICA Matagoolam clutched her chest as she cried while pleading with kidnappers to release her 20-year-old son.

“Please just release him, please. Just send him home,” she said while wiping away her tears.

Her son Anil Matagoolam, 20, has been missing for the past 83 days. On Saturday the mother received a phone call from a man demanding a ransom of $2,000 for the release of the young man.

On June 13, Anil left his Rivulet Road, Couva, home to visit a neighbour. He did not return.

Anil who is approximately 180 centimetres tall was wearing a white jersey and a blue three-quarter pants.

The tearful mother said for the last four months she has not been able to sleep.

“I don’t know why they would want to take him. My son has never done anyone anything wrong. He just helps us at home with our business. Please, we are not rich people. We don’t have any money.”

Radhica and her husband own a mini mart which is located near their home.

Anti-Kidapping police are now investigating the case.