Missing teen back with family

Tiffany Hackshaw

TIFFANY Hackshaw, 14, who went missing on September 5, has returned home, and is safe and sound with family.

Yesterday, one of her relatives took to Facebook to inform the public that she is back with family in Arima, and gave thanks for the assistance and support.

“We got her back this morning,” the post said. “Thank you again for everyone’s help”.

The teenager, from Bypass Road Arima, who attends the Valencia Secondary School, was last seen at the Valencia Junction on September 5 at about 8.15 am.

At about 11.20 am on the same day, her mother, Noelynn Hackshaw, reported her missing to the Valencia police.