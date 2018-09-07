Maxis, Taxis have mixed fortunes

A busy Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on the day trade unions called for workers to "rest and reflect." PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE labour movement’s call for a day of rest and reflection brought mixed fortunes for taxi and maxi-taxi drivers. Newsday visited the Port of Spain (PoS) to Arima maxi stand at City Gate, the PoS to Diego Martin maxi stand at the west end of South Quay, the PoS to San Fernando route taxi stand at Broadway and both the St James and St Ann’s route-taxi stands that edge Woodford Square.

The general view was that most adult commuters had travelled to work today, but many pupils had stayed away from school.

Generally speaking, those drivers plying short routes (including red band maxi-taxis operating on the Eastern Main Road, most of whose passengers are essentially short-drop), had felt some fallout from fewer schoolchildren travelling, but had to soldier on, trying to make up their numbers by transporting adult commuters.

However those drivers plying longer routes, who were more likely to be transporting adults than pupils, did not suffer any noticeable drop in the number of passengers.

Driver Chandra Lall, at the St James stand, said, “It slowed down a little. They told the children to stay home. But we have to do what we have to do.”

At the St Ann’s stand a driver said, “Things are a little slower. It is mostly schoolchildren who are away.”

However, two drivers at the PoS to San Fernando stand were elated with their fortunes. Driver Garvin James told Newsday their trade yesterday had gone even better than usual.

“Every day should be a day of rest and reflection,” he effused. “People expected difficulty to get taxis, so they actually left home earlier today to travel to work, so we made our money early. It has been a very good day.”

Most red-band maxi-taxi drivers plying the Priority Bus Route from PoS to Arima were unfazed. Driver Dexter Ali told Newsday most adults had travelled to work yesterday, but many children had stayed home.

Otherwise, he said, “People are travelling as normal. I don’t see any shutdown. They are coming out to work.”

One driver identified only as Tony said, “All is as normal.”

Another driver said, “I had a normal trip to come down this morning, but we will have to wait until this evening to see how the rest of the day goes.”

Another red-band driver, who did not wish to be identified, said at lunchtime said it was too soon to say if there was a fall-off in the travelling public, but he would assess it later.

Newsday got contrasting views at the Diego Martin maxi stand.

One Mr London said, “It’s all normal. Everybody is travelling.”

But another yellow-band driver, who did not wish to give his name, told Newsday fewer people were travelling yesterday.

“Today is not a normal day. It’s not an ordinary day passenger-wise.”

Lincoln Cumberbatch, whose red-band maxi-taxi plies the Eastern Main Road. where many passengers take “short drops,” said there were notably fewer children travelling to school yesterday. “Children are already heading home,” he told Newsday at midday of his observations. “From what I have seen, there are fewer children travelling than normal, and the traffic is less today.” Cumberbatch also reckoned that at least ten per cent of maxi drivers did not bother to turn out to work, as they feared it would not be worthwhile because of the day of rest and reflection.

“In City Gate (maxi-taxi hub) there are fewer maxi-men than on a normal day.”

He said whatever the pros and cons of the labour movement’s call to stay home, the maxi men had their bills to pay as well as vehicle loan instalments.

Otherwise, at City Gate, Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) buses were up and running, with a sparse crowd at 2 pm, but picking up gradually.