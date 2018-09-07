Man in Marvin Gaye-type hat shoots boy,14

A-14-YEAR-OLD boy was shot and wounded at his Valencia home yesterday while watching television with his twin brother.

Up to late yesterday, the boy of San Pedro Road was listed in a stable condition at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Police said that about 12.30 pm, a masked gunman, wearing a hat similar to the signature knitted beanie worn by the late US singer Marvin Gaye, walked into the house. At the time the boy, a student of the Valencia Secondary School, and his brother, were watching television in the living room.

The man shot the boy in the lower abdomen, then ran off. No one else was wounded.

Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting, but believe the intended target may be a relative who was recently released from custody. Valencia police are investigating.