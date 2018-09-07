Intimidation campaign against public officers

THE EDITOR: The Government embarked this week on a campaign of intimidation against public officers (public servants, teachers, police, fire and prison officers) in an attempt to head off yesterday's day of protest.

The Public Administration Minister warned public officers that they could be “fined $500 and jailed for three months if they stay away from work on Friday.”

On Tuesday, the Education Minister (a former president of TTUTA) claimed that legal advice from his ministry’s lawyers and the Attorney General was that teachers staying away from work “in solidarity” with other workers “would amount to industrial action.”

He went on to claim that if teachers were absent from work, without authorisation they could be “jailed or fined on summary conviction.” Alternatively, Garcia suggested that such teachers would be guilty of misconduct.

He then announced that any teacher absent from work without authorisation “will not be paid.”

A word of warning to these ministers and their Government. Neither the Government nor any minister or any administrator directed by a minister can legally deduct a cent from any public officer or contract employee in the public service without due process.

Only a court of law can fine or jail anyone, including a worker or public officer.

Even if the Government succeeds in getting police to charge workers or other public officers for illegal industrial action, they will have to prove, with proper evidence, that each and every worker or public officer did in fact engage in industrial action.

If the Government somehow succeeds in convicting a public officer of illegal industrial action, then, based on a constitutional amendment passed by the government of Basdeo Panday, that public officer will also automatically be guilty of misconduct and must tell their service commission why they should not be dismissed.

Further, only as a result of disciplinary action can any penalty including deduction from their pay be imposed on any public officer by a service commission as a result of disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the Public Service Commission’s regulations.

No public officer can legally suffer any deduction from their pay without a disciplinary process.

These threats of no pay to public officers are illegal. They amount to a terror campaign of intimidation by the Government against it own employees.

These threats by government ministers will, even if carried out, only succeed in costing the Government large sums in compensation to the same public employees who will surely take legal action against the Government for its attacks against them.

This state terror campaign against its employees and workers generally is only aimed at trying to avoid the exposure of its anti-worker and anti-democratic character that will come from those whom it was hugging up and supporting in similar actions when another administration was in office up to September 2015.

CLYDE WEATHERHEAD via e-mail