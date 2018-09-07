Darkness,poverty may be the future

THE EDITOR: In the face of the proposed closure of our Petrotrin oil refinery, many explanations are presented, ignoring our history, our society’s culture, and our Constitution.

The late Vidia Naipaul spent decades trying to convince us that our culture has made of us mimic men who lack the strength, character, and appreciation for what the dynamics of an unfolding civilisation imply.

Naipaul’s perspective suggested that we all live in a sensual or pleasure-seeking culture, characterised by mimic men who are guided by a constitution fashioned by the experience and history of a conquering nation.

In 1962, we became an independent nation but not a united self-reliant society. Subsequently, we replaced our trains with maxi-taxis but still have transport woes. We wiped out the agricultural pillar of our economy and found ourselves reversing rather than progressing. Now, in the heights of a demanding and challenging information age, we are desperately driven to commit economic suicide.

Clearly, TT is in trouble. As renowned 20th century British economist John Maynard Keynes would say, our problem seems to be not in new ideas, but in escaping from old ones.

Unless we take a stand now to decide a unanimous, rational, and strategic move forward; unless we evaluate the outcomes of our present decisions; unless we immediately move towards diversification, we will condemn our future generations to persistent poverty and darkness. Indeed, as grave as the reality is, panic and sudden decisions must be avoided. The infighting must stop.

RAYMOND S HACKETT, Curepe