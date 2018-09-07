CDA confirms: Chag tracking station to be closed to visitors

Engineers from the Ministry of Works and Transport along with officials from the Health and Safety Department of the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) visited the abandoned missile tracking station in Macqueripe yesterday to assess the structural integrity of the dish.

They have recommended that the area should be closed to the public until the dish is repaired.

Newsday spoke to acting general manager of the CDA Deowatte Dilraj-Batoosingh this afternoon. She confirmed that Richard Fulchan, an engineer with the ministry, visited the station with his team and described the dish as being "structurally compromised" after last month's 6.9 magnitude earthquake and suggested access should be restricted.