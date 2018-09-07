Care for the flock, don’t ‘rest and reflect’ Charles makes appeal to teachers

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, left, presents a special award to Shayana Daniel of Speyside High School at a function earlier this year.

CHIEF SECRETARY and Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy, Kelvin Charles is appealing to teachers to not withhold their ser­vices for today’s planned day of “rest and re­flec­tion” nationwide.

Charles was speaking during Wednesday’s post Executive Council media briefing at the conference room of the THA Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation.

“I want to call on those who are so minded to stay at home on Friday to think again and to go out there and teach our children,” he said.

This appeal comes following last week’s announcement of the impending closure of the Petrotrin refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre and the subsequent retrenchment of close to 1,700 employees. The decision by Government has seen the Oilfield Workers Trade Union receive tremendous support from other union who have decided to urge members to not report for duty and instead “rest and reflect” today. One day after Petrotrin’s announcement, president of the TT Unified Teachers Association’s (TTUTA) told teachers to stay at home on Friday and advised parents not to send their children to school. This move was supported by TTUTA’s Tobago Officer, Orlando Kerr.

But according to Charles, “My preference is really for teachers to go out to work on Friday. We know that we do have challenges in the education system as those challenges relate to some of the issues faced by teachers, I have on more than one occasion given the assurance, and in fact I have people working assiduously to treat with those issues. They are not overnight issues most of them, they are legacy issues in some instances dating back to as many as ten years, but we are working assiduously on them.”

The Chief Secretary said his administration is committed to ensuring that the children are provided with the best opportunities so that they can experience the best that teaching and learning has to offer.

“I do not see the action (Petrotrin refinery closure) on this occasion as directly affecting the tenure of teachers, and therefore call upon teachers to recognize that there are these charges under their watch, and that we have a responsibility to build this island; and I therefore I’m calling on them to take note of that fact and the fact that teaching has been described and defined as a vocation. I ask and urge them to continue to care for the flock under their charge,” he said.