Woman, 26, on 13 counts of larceny

A service-station cashier appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar at the Arima Magistrates’ Court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of larceny servant amounting to $2,787.50.

In a release, the police said Akiesha George, 26, of Clarence Street, Valencia, was granted $15,000 bail with surety, and the matter has been postponed to October 3.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between February 3 and August 25. Proceeds from the sale of phone cards were found to be inconsistent with the gas station’s receipts on 13 occasions.

The owner of the station made a report to the Arima police on August 29, which led to George’s arrest.