TSTT staff give out school supplies

TSTT’s executive vice president legal and corporate secretary Gayle Allick Solomon and a representative from the Islamic Home for Children.

CHILDREN from 13 homes received over $150,000 in back-to-school supplies courtesy employees from TSTT.

Through the bmobile Foundation 2018 Book Buddies Programme the homes received book bags, stationery, textbooks and craft equipment at TSTT’s head office on Edward Street, Port-of-Spain.

Assisting with the distribution was TSTT’s executive vice president legal and corporate secretary Gayle Allick Solomon who said, “Two or three years ago, my department volunteered our time. This year, I felt like I needed to do much more and wanted to give back in a more tangible way. I really enjoyed doing this because it took me back to my childhood. It’s my first year, but definitely not my last.”

Allic Solomon added that the gesture from her fellow employees created a welcomed buzz of team building efforts among co-workers.

“This is the first organisation that I have worked where there are such extensive programmes. What I love about this, is that bmobile has partnered with these homes annually and that there’s continuity. As employees, we have fun being a part of this,” Solomon said in a media release.

The beneficiaries of the foundation are Cyril Ross Nursery, Ferndean’s Place Children’s Home, Joshua Home for Boys, Margaret Kistow Children’s Home, Rainbow Rescue, Islamic Home for Children, Marian House, Swaha Vishok Bhavan, Raffa House, St Dominic’s Children’s Home, Bridge of Hope, Syphil Home of Love and Credo.

Susan Jessop, business operations assistant at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home, who received packages for 18 benefactors applauded the continuous efforts of TSTT’s staff.

“It’s one less major thing we have to worry about,” Jessop said. “The students received everything on their book lists. On behalf of everyone at the St Dominic’s Home, I would like to thank bmobile for continuing this gesture each year by giving back to these kids. It does a lot for their education and confidence.”

Supervisor and caregiver at the Joshua Home for Boys in Arima, Don Robertson, shared similar sentiments. “Bmobile’s timely input eases the financial load on homes like ours who look to the public and corporate TT for support.”