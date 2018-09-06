TKR back on top of CPL standings

"Trini to di bone" Photo: Sureash Cholai

A TOP knock by the dependable Colin Munro, backed up by some excellent bowling and fielding put the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) back on top of the standings in the 2018 Hero Caribbean PremierLeague.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors were no match, as TKR won by 67 runs at the Queen’s Park Oval in front a near capacity crowd, on Wednesday night.

Munro cracked 90 off 56 deliveries with 10 fours and four sixes to lead TKR to 170 for seven batting first. Munro has the most runs in the tournament with 436 runs, which includes five half centuries in eight innings.

TKR seemed set to get close to 200 as they progressed to 123/1after 14 overs. However, when Denesh Ramdin fell for 39 with the score on 136 in the 16th over TKR struggled to find fluency for the rest of the innings. The second wicket partnership between Munro and Ramdin was worth 135 runs.

Brendon McCullum (two), Darren Bravo (nine), Javon Searles (eight) all fell in quick succession. Captain Dwayne Bravo ended on 12 not out and Sunil Narine, not opening the batting for the first time in the tournament, was out for a golden duck in the last ball of the innings. Fast bowler Sohail Tanvir, who only conceded six runs in the last over of the innings, ended with figures of 3/27 in four overs and Romario Shepherd grabbed 3/29 in threeovers.

In reply, the Amazon Warriors innings never got going as they lost wickets regularly and were dismissed for 103 in 17.4 overs. The Amazon Warriors top order did not deliver as Luke Ronchi (duck), Chadwick Walton (four) and Shimron Hetmyer (11) all fell cheaply to leave Guyana in trouble on 21/3 in the fourth over. Amazon Warriors never recovered as only Jason Mohammed’s 27 and an unbeaten 36 from Roshon Primus offered resistance. The five bowlers used by Dwayne all took at least one wicket with fast bowler Ali Khan leading the way with 3/22.

SUMMARISED SCORES