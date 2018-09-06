St Joseph bridge to be ready by month-end

St. Joseph Bridge Photo: Roger Jacob

OFFICIALS at Maracas Royal Road, St Joseph, have confirmed that bridge B1/1 which has been under construction since May 17, will be open to the public by September 30.

Newsday visited the bridge and spoke with an engineer who said workers from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) were removing and repairing a pipeline beneath the bridge and said after this phase of the construction, they would resume refurbishing the steel portion of the bridge.

He said the team intends to continue ongoing repairs by introducing additional structural beams and connectors to further stabilise the bridge.

"These works began as the bridge's foundation and steel were beginning to show signs of rot and decay, presumably from the high traffic of heavy vehicles that would pass along it."

The official also confirmed, while rains have affected work at the river below the bridge, it was not a major setback for the workers who intended to have the project completed by the end of the month.

Newsday also spoke with residents who said while they were satisfied with the pace of work, they were annoyed by the increase in taxi fare by private-hire taxi drivers whose routes were disrupted by the bridge's repairs.

One woman said while the price hike was only $1, it was unreasonable for some of the villagers who lived close to the Eastern Main Road.

"A lot of us are uncomfortable with paying that when we can just walk. I prefer to walk until the bridge is fixed."

Newsday also spoke to a taxi driver who said while the fare increase was only temporary, most travellers preferred to walk the distance to their homes.