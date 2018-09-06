Springer: ‘We are absent from our education’

Susan Shurland, Culture Ministry Deputy Permenant Secretary (3rd from left) with mentors of the Mentoring by the Masters programme 2018, (L-R) Felix Edinborough, Meling, Dr Suzanne Burke, Wendell Manwarren and Eintou Pearl Springer at the Mentoring by the Masters awards ceremony, Queen's Hall, St Anns. Thursday, September 6, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

POET, playwright and cultural activist Eintou Pearl Springer has called for traditional stories to be incorporated into our education system.

She was one of the six mentors awarded on Wednesday night at Mentoring by the Masters award ceremony held at Queen's Hall, St Ann's. The programme is an initiative of the Artist Registry of TT and presented by the Culture Ministry. It faciltates the transfer of knowledge from accomplised artists and cultural workers to emerging practitioners in their respective fields.

At the event Springer thanked the ministry and the "wonderful mentees" who produced 20 stories, poetry and paintings as well. She expressed thanks to the facilitators including Ravi G of Hindu organisation Hindu Prachar Kendra, Ogun Bowele and Araba Olatunji Somorin of Ile Isokan Ifa/Orisha Yard and PI Christo Atekosang Adonis of First Peoples Community who took the mentees into the secrets of the culture to which a lot of the mentees had not been exposed.

"I think it is a very good model because we are absent from our education system. And we need to find ways to let our children, our population know who we are and I believe stories is the best way."

She said if only could these stories could be used as teaching tools in the schools it would make such a difference. She said that although the country is a multicultuaral nation not explored the intricacies of each other's ethnicities and traditions.