Pan and opposition

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar chats with former mayor of Port of Spain Keron Valentine.

LEADER of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar caused a stir last Friday when she put in an appearance at the Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony’s annual Independence Day Brunch and Street Festival on Tragarete Road. So, too, did Opposition MPs Tim Goopeesingh and Roodal Moonilal.

There were varying opinions concerning her presence and unfortunately this photojournalist was caught in the middle with some asking, “What she doing here?” while others asked, “Where is Rowley?” It was an ongoing saga which quickly turned me off. Clearly I chose not to answer any of the questions but this just focuses on how citizen are thinking.

I did, however, accost a gentleman who asked, “Why you wasting film on she?” I must admit that I brought myself down to his level by asking him, “Where the man you voted for?” But I truly don’t take it lightly when anyone feels they can tell me how to do my job.

Despite the somewhat distraction caused by the Opposition MPs there was sweet pan music throughout the day, Roadblock and Sangre Grande Cordettes thrilled with their repertoire of music. NGC Couva Joylanders also made sweet music and Persad-Bissessar even found herself in front of Hadco Phase II Pan Groove.

Quite a few dignitaries turned out to the street festival including former minister of national security Carl Alfonso (in army green showing off his medals) and his wife Lesley, veteran musician Roy Cape and football icon Everald Gally Cummings, Terry Rondon, chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Justice Malcolm Holdip and PTSC chairman Edwin Gooding.