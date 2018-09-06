Noray to present Coloured Earth

COLOURED EARTH marks Kenderson Noray’s third exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery. Well-known for his spare forms and bold, colour palette, Noray has used this show to fuse his new interests with the styles and influences which have made him popular among art collectors.

The hills of Paramin, where Noray was born and raised, have always informed his work, both in terms of colour use and subject matter. Coloured Earth is largely a collection of landscapes, with a few selective figures, many of them views from the artist’s Paramin studio, said a media release.

In his most recent works, Noray has been leaning towards thicker paint application, creating brightly-coloured and richly-textured pieces. His recent interest in film making has heightened his awareness of the effects of light on his subjects, which has in turn influenced these current works.

Noray’s exhibition opens on Tuesday from 7 pm to 8:30 pm, and will continue until September 22 at 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. Opening hours are 9 am to 5.30 pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturdays.