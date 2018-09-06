New boardwalk at Wildfowl Trust

Vice president of the Wildfowl Trust Karilyn Shephard introduces President Paula Mae-Weekes to the trust's Tamara Goberdhan and some interns who are UWI students learning more about the natural environment as well as doing some volunteer work.

THE Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust’s new boardwalk for the differently-abled was officially utilised for the first time by President Paula-Mae Weekes, honorary patron of the trust. Weekes who visited the trust recently met some of its directors, officers, the avicultural team, interns, scouts, guides and brownies who come there to learn about the natural environment and do volunteer work.

The president learned first-hand about the research, breeding, and translocation of the endangered waterfowl, the national bird the Scarlet Ibis and the blue and gold macaw. She was also pleased to learn about the extent of environmental education work in schools, said a media release.

Weekes was greeted by trust president Molly R Gaskin, vice president Karilyn Shephard and trust directors, Russell Martineau, Thalia Martin, Michael Diptee, Professor Richard Brathwaite, Stacey Lee Daniel LLB and Sally Callender.