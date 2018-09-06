Muslim group asks Govt to hold hand on refinery

Imam Rasheed Karim

THE MUSLIM lobby group Ummah T&T has condemned the decision of Government to shut the Petrotrin refinery and put "thousands" on the breadline.

In a release yesterday ,chairman Imam Rasheed Karim called on the Prime Minister to show compassion and humanity by putting the decision on hold for the time being.

"Ummah T&T insists that transparent consultation must take place before a decision that affects thousands of employees and their families is effected," said Karim.

Ummah T&T, whose work focuses on providing relief to the underprivileged, unemployed and disadvantaged, predicted the closure will have devastating effects on the already fragile economy and inflict irreversible trauma and considerable psychological torture on many thousands of people.

"True leadership is not only about balancing the financial figures. One must take into consideration the burden placed on citizens who cannot be blamed for poor planning and mismanagement."

Karim said that it was clear that the Petrotrin board was handed a mandate to announce a decision without much concern about the drastic and far-ranging repercussions. He said the lessons of the closure of Caroni (1975) Ltd have not been learnt, as former sugar workers are still to have their packages settled, and many years later, a similar decision to close a state enterprise continues to reverberate throughout the society.