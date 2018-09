Hinds acts as AG

FITZGERALD HINDS, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, has been appointed to act as Attorney General (AG) from yesterday to Saturday as AG Faris Al-Rawi attends a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting in Miami.

Al-Rawi will attend FATF’s Face to Face International Co-operation Review Group Americas Joint Group Meeting and engage in ongoing work with United States attorneys.