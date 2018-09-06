Gun, drugs seized in overnight raids

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Overnight raids in the North Eastern Division resulted in two people being arrested for the possession of marijuana, and the seizure of 3 kilograms of cocaine and a Beretta pistol.

The police confirmed members of the North Eastern Division Task Force led by Supt Sagramsingh, Insp James and Sgt Guillermo, during a series of patrols in Morvant between 4.30 pm and 9 pm yesterday, seized approximately 300 g of marijuana and arrested two people for possession.

In a separate incident, police went to the home of another man, where they found three packets containing just over three kilograms of cocaine, worth approximately $120,000. The man was not at home, but police say he will be arrested.

The police also seized a .9 mm Beretta pistol. No one was arrested in connection with this find.