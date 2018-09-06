Gun, drugs seized in overnight raids
Overnight raids in the North Eastern Division resulted in two people being arrested for the possession of marijuana, and the seizure of 3 kilograms of cocaine and a Beretta pistol.
The police confirmed members of the North Eastern Division Task Force led by Supt Sagramsingh, Insp James and Sgt Guillermo, during a series of patrols in Morvant between 4.30 pm and 9 pm yesterday, seized approximately 300 g of marijuana and arrested two people for possession.
In a separate incident, police went to the home of another man, where they found three packets containing just over three kilograms of cocaine, worth approximately $120,000. The man was not at home, but police say he will be arrested.
The police also seized a .9 mm Beretta pistol. No one was arrested in connection with this find.
