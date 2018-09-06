Go beyond political partisanship with the Petrotrin issue says Kambon

Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) president Khafra Kambon.

IN dealing with the issue of the imminent closure of Petrortin’s refinery, the parties involved should approach the process as one that goes beyond political partisanship, particular organisation interest and individual profiling.

That is the suggestion made by chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee. Khafra Kambon identified these parties as the Government, trade unions, opposition political parties, technical experts and all those who can make meaningful contributions.

“The manner in which this issue is resolved will either resound to the long-term benefit of our country by fostering more participatory approaches to development or push us further along a path to despair and social disintegration,” Kambon said in a media release..

Last week Tuesday, Petrotrin announced the debt-accumulating refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre would be closed down as it was not economic to continue its operations.

Kambon said that with the "sudden announcement" the country stands at a very challenging juncture. The announcement, he said, hit the country like a bolt out of the blue since the general public was unaware of behind the scenes discussions between the Government and yet to be identified consultants. Such actions have raised alarms about the economy as a whole.

“What else is lurking just outside of the range of public view?” Kambon questioned.

“After the revelation of an intended shutdown by October, the country is being informed that the refinery, through its massive and increasing indebtedness, has put the country within the gun sights of powerful, rapacious international institutions, including the dreaded International Monetary Fund.”

He predicts deadlines for hefty loan repayments around the corner. “And the government has informed the public that consequences for non-payment, particularly without action on the source of the indebtedness, would be very painful,” Kambon said.