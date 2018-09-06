Espinet: Refinery will continue to end of the year

Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet.

DECOMMISSIONING of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery is expected to take at least until the end of the year, Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet has said. The transition period will begin on October 1.

“The refinery is a continuously operating unit. We will want to have a very orderly procedure, which will mean we’ll have to take your inventories, process them, fulfil orders to certain customers, and a number of things of this nature that we estimate will take us to the end of the year,” Espinet told reporters yesterday at the Hyatt Regency.

Espinet was also adamant that he was not aware of any plan to sell the refinery. “I can’t imagine how many times this is going to rear its head. I’ve never had any conversation. I can’t imagine who would have an inclination to come and buy this plant. But if somebody does, as the Prime Minister indicated, then we will deal with them.”

Pressed to comment on Rowley’s offer to the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) to buy the refinery and operate it themselves, Espinet said the media was “putting him in a real predicament” having to answer for the PM.

“I don’t write his speeches, nor am I a politician, nor do I have his authority. He is head of the government and I can’t even hope to be in that role or talk about it.”

He would also not comment on Energy Minster Franklin Khan’s statements last week that the separation packages for employees would cost over $1 billion.