Cops on standby for ‘shutdown’

A senior police officer has confirmed that officers of various agencies, units and divisions throughout TT are on high alert for tomorrow's intended national shutdown. He said all arms of the police are prepared to assist in restoring order as necessary.

He said while there was some concern on the part of private citizens over the intentions of trade unions to stage a nationwide shutdown to rest and reflect, the police and their partner agencies were prepared to ensure that any action would be closely monitored to maintain law and order.

"We've had some serious meetings with officials in the Ministry of National Security since Monday. We made it clear to them that this is not an incident exclusively limited to the Southern Division, but every single division of the service will be involved in today's proceedings," he said.

Another officer assigned to the Southwestern Division also confirmed that throughout the day, police have been assigned to patrol oilfield areas and utility facilities such as WASA, TTEC and TSTT to prevent acts of sabotage.