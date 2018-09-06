Boy, 5, gives statement to police

THE five-year-old boy who witnessed his mother being chopped to death on Monday night, gave a statement to police yesterday about what he saw. The statement was recorded at the Homicide office in San Fernando. The child is also receiving counselling, police said.

On Monday night, neighbours found the child’s 27-year-old mother Tehilla St Clair covered in blood on the kitchen floor of her Beach Road, Palo Seco home.

Around 11.30 pm, a 32-year-old man, who has since been arrested, allegedly broke into St Clair’s home, grabbed her son and then chopped the child on the face. Police believe St Clair got between the man and her son, and the man continued to chop her. There were wounds on her head, neck, chest and legs.

The boy told police his screaming mother told him to run out of the house and get help. Neighbours said he was covered in blood and one neighbour told Newsday she heard him scream: “Somebody please help me, help me, he killing my mother! Please help me!”

When neighbours arrived at the house, St Clair was already dead. The child was taken to the Siparia health facility, where he was treated and later discharged into the care of relatives.