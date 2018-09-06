Bishop Emeritus Sydney Charles dies

RC bishop Emeritus Sydney Anicetus Charles, 92, died on Tuesday at the General Hospital, St George’s, Grenada at 3.45 am.

A release yesterday from the Catholic Media Services (CMS) said Charles was born in St Joseph, Trinidad, on April 17, 1926 and ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Port of Spain on March 7, 1954.

The CMS said Charles was the third bishop of St George’s-in-Grenada, having been consecrated bishop on January 26, 1975.

He also served as vicar general and administrator of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception until Pope Paul VI called him to serve as bishop in Grenada.

Vicar general of the St George’s diocese Fr Carl Haynes said, “Bishop Charles’ deep love of people, gentle manner and sense of humour saw new beginnings for the church in Grenada, especially with the young people for whom he had a special love. May he rest in peace.” His funeral will take place on September 28 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Grenada.

