MOBILE An armed Amalgamated Security guard stands guardby the bicycle a robber rode along Duke street Port of Spain and snatched a gold bracelet off a man. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED Thursday, 6th September, 2018

After snatching a gold bhera (bracelet) from someone, near Frederick Street, Port of Spain a 33-year-old man riding a bicycle was held by a group of security officers from Guardia Security Limited yesterday.

At around noon, onlookers ran toward the corner of Duke and Pembroke Streets where a fracas was taking place.

The man was held down on the road by seven security guards all dressed in black and a bicycle was in the middle of the road, while a crowd looked on.

As the crowd grew larger, the man tried to wiggle his way from the security officers grab one of the security officer’s gun while he was being hand-cuffed.

A few minutes after the incident police officers attached to the Central Police Station (CPS) came on the scene and took the alleged bicycle thief away in a police jeep.

Speaking with Newsday, acting ASP Anderson Pariman at CID said the suspect is from East Dry River, Port of Spain and would be interviewed for several reported crimes committed in Port of Spain, Woodbrook and environs.

ASP Pariman said the victim made a report of the crime and did not want to press charges against the alleged bicycle bandit, he retrieved his bhera.

He said the police have several reports of a man going around the city and Woodbrook on a bicycle to commit criminal activities.

“He will be interviewed for all those crimes committed. All the outstanding crimes where people gave information of a person seen on a bike committing crime in the city."