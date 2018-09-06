Air traffic workers ‘stressed out’ by PM’s comments

AIR traffic controllers say they have “all intentions” to go to work today, the day of rest and reflection. But many claimed to be stressed out by outstanding grievances and comments by the Prime Minister, who said Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) would be prosecuted if they take sick-out action.

"They may have to go to the doctor to figure out what is going on, because we have not provoked anyone.

"Yet we have the Prime Minister and the AG targeting us. We are concerned that the Prime Minister singled us out like that," said an air traffic controller, Augustus McIntosh, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues.

Speaking at a political meeting at Marabella on Tuesday night on the "resurgence" of state-owned Petrotrin, Dr Keith Rowley said civil aviation workers, who are part of an essential service, are not entitled to take industrial action.

McIntosh estimated that the TTCAA has about 300 workers, of whom about 120 are air traffic controllers.

In May last year, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus took out an injunction against 62 air traffic controllers. effectively preventing them from taking sick-out action. The matter is still pending in the Industrial Court.

McIntosh complained that several issues remain outstanding.

For the period 2011-2013, he said, "All public servants and most statutory authorities got increases in salaries; civil aviation workers got zero to date. All the allowances given in 2003 have been frozen. So meal, travelling and all other allowances are still paid at the 2003 rate,” he said.

McIntosh accused the Prime Minister of making the comments to justify the non-payment of the increases.

“We believe the PM is making a statement to justify not giving us any increases in salaries. In 2008 after a job-evaluation exercise was conducted by a reputable accounting firm – PriceWaterhouseCoopers – to determine our salaries. The government refuses to pay us,” McIntosh said.

Since February last year, the air traffic controllers have been left without a union, as a High Court judge ruled that the Public Services Association (PSA) will not be recognised as the majority union for TTCAA staff.

Justice Frank Seepersad quashed the August 2016 decision of the Registration Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) to recognise the PSA as the majority union for monthly-paid CAA workers.

Despite not being their union leader, PSA leader Watson Duke renewed calls for them to stay home today and heed the call of the labour movement, accusing the Government of failing the people.

On Wedensday night, during a meeting at Marabella, he called on workers from other essential-services providers, among them WASA, the Immigration Department and Customs and Excise to stay home.

“I could go on and on, because there are so many essential services. Stay home on Friday, and let me tell you this: Rowley cannot do one damn thing,” Duke told the gathering.